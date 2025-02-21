The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) provides a wide range of regional services in the South Similkameen.
The collaborative model allows electoral areas and municipalities to provide more services for less. It also highlights the benefits of one region working together.
As part of the Draft Budget 2025 engagement process, the following fact sheet has been prepared to provide information about shared services that are funded by residents of Electoral Areas “B” and “G” and the Village of Keremeos.
Regional Services
The Regional District is the lead agency for emergency management in the South Okanagan and Similkameen. When the EOC is activated during emergencies or disasters, RDOS Protective Services with support from regional partners (syilx Okanagan communities and municipalities) are responsible for declaring a state of local emergency, coordinating multiple agencies, providing site support and public information, and managing evacuees.
Shared Services
The Keremeos and District Volunteer Fire Department’s paid on call members provide fire services in Electoral Areas “G”, “B”, and the Village of Keremeos. The department supports pre-hospital care with the first responder program, which aids the BC Emergency Health Services (BC Ambulance Service), while also serving the South Similkameen with road rescue.
The Similkameen Recreation Centre coordinates programs and services at the outdoor swimming pool in Keremeos.
Demographic Information (Population 2021 Census)
Electoral Area “B”: 1,339
Electoral Area “G”: 2,467
Village of Keremeos: 1,608
**Census population includes people living on reserve.
Taxation and Fees
The tax requisition for most services is collected based on assessed property values. Each service has a combination of electoral areas and or municipalities that may contribute. The total assessed property value of each municipality and electoral area that are included in the service are added together. Contributions of the total tax requisition for each area in the service are based on the proportionate percentage of total assessed property value. Please see example below.
Some services have tax requisition proportioned by stipulations within the service establishment bylaw. This can include a percentage not based on assessed property values or a set dollar amount.
Services paid for through user fees
Fees are set yearly to cover the costs of the service and proportioned out by usage and or set parcel tax amounts for those within the service area.
For further information, please visit the RDOS website or call Tim Roberts, Electoral Area “G” Director.