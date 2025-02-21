The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) provides a wide range of regional services in the South Similkameen.

The collaborative model allows electoral areas and municipalities to provide more services for less. It also highlights the benefits of one region working together.

As part of the Draft Budget 2025 engagement process, the following fact sheet has been prepared to provide information about shared services that are funded by residents of Electoral Areas “B” and “G” and the Village of Keremeos.

Regional Services

Mosquito Control

The Regional District's mosquito control program has been in place since 1974. From March to September each year, hundreds of properties are checked for mosquito larva in all nine electoral areas ("A", "B", "C", "D", “E”, "F", "G", "H" and "I”) and six municipalities (Keremeos, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton, Princeton, and Summerland).

Trails

The RDOS multi-use trails connect the region and provide a world-class cycling network used by residents and visitors. The Regional District continues to work with the province and syilx Okanagan communities to enhance regional trail networks. The South Similkameen is working to join Cawston, Keremeos, and the Red Bridge with the Vancouver, Victoria and Eastern Railway Trail (VV&E) to ensure the safety of local and visiting pedestrians and cyclists.

Emergency Services

Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and Emergency Support Services

The Regional District is the lead agency for emergency management in the South Okanagan and Similkameen. When the EOC is activated during emergencies or disasters, RDOS Protective Services with support from regional partners (syilx Okanagan communities and municipalities) are responsible for declaring a state of local emergency, coordinating multiple agencies, providing site support and public information, and managing evacuees.

Shared Services

Fire Department

The Keremeos and District Volunteer Fire Department’s paid on call members provide fire services in Electoral Areas “G”, “B”, and the Village of Keremeos. The department supports pre-hospital care with the first responder program, which aids the BC Emergency Health Services (BC Ambulance Service), while also serving the South Similkameen with road rescue.



Similkameen Recreation Centre

The Recreation Centre offers affordable recreational activities to support “healthy individuals and communities” throughout the South Similkameen.

Physical Activities Trailer (PAT)

PAT is a mobile trailer filled with sports equipment and provides opportunities for physical activity throughout the region.



Similkameen Community Pool

The Similkameen Recreation Centre coordinates programs and services at the outdoor swimming pool in Keremeos.



Solid Waste Transfer Station

The Regional District manages the Keremeos Transfer Station which includes a free residential recycling depot.

Tourist Information

Electoral Areas “B”, “G”, and the Village of Keremeos fund a Tourist Information Service Bylaw that informs the traveling public about all the South Similkameen Valley has to offer.

Transit Services

The Regional District continues to work with the Village of Keremeos and BC Transit to expand transit services in the South Similkameen region.

Demographic Information (Population 2021 Census)

Electoral Area “B”: 1,339

Electoral Area “G”: 2,467

Village of Keremeos: 1,608

**Census population includes people living on reserve.

Taxation and Fees

The tax requisition for most services is collected based on assessed property values. Each service has a combination of electoral areas and or municipalities that may contribute. The total assessed property value of each municipality and electoral area that are included in the service are added together. Contributions of the total tax requisition for each area in the service are based on the proportionate percentage of total assessed property value. Please see example below.

Some services have tax requisition proportioned by stipulations within the service establishment bylaw. This can include a percentage not based on assessed property values or a set dollar amount.

Services paid for through user fees

Fees are set yearly to cover the costs of the service and proportioned out by usage and or set parcel tax amounts for those within the service area.

For further information, please visit the RDOS website or call Tim Roberts, Electoral Area “G” Director.