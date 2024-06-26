The revered NHL defenceman and former Kelowna Rockets great highlights the roster of seven players and builders who make up the Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.

Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee Chair Mike Gartner made the announcement on Tuesday after a vote at the annual meeting of the Selection Committee in Toronto.

"The Hockey Hall of Fame is proud to welcome these hockey legends as Honoured Members," Gartner said. "Their contributions to the game of hockey are well documented and their election to the Hockey Hall of Fame is richly deserved."

Born in Sicamous, B.C., Weber impressed those around him with his thunderous shot and quiet leadership- a man whose words carried great weight with his teammates and coaches.

The blueliner suited up for parts of four seasons with the Kelowna Rockets, including an incredible three-season run that saw Kelowna win its first WHL Championship in 2002-03, its first Memorial Cup in 2004, and another WHL Championship in 2004-05.

In his final season of major junior, Weber averaged nearly a point-per-game in the regular season and came through with another 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) and a +7 rating in 18 playoff games en route to earning WHL Playoff MVP honours.

Weber's resume in the junior ranks also includes a 2005 IIHF World Junior Championship gold medal and multiple WHL, CHL and Memorial Cup All-Star Team recognitions.

The 6-foot-4 defender was drafted by the Nashville Predators 49th overall in the 2003 NHL Draft and went on to play more than 1,000 regular season games as a member of the Predators and Montreal Canadiens.

As Captain of the Nashville Predators, Weber won the NHL's Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2015-16. He would also don the 'C' for Montreal from 2018-2022.

On the international stage, Weber has been an integral part of Canada's national teams, winning Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014 and collecting IIHF World Championship gold and silver medals.

The 2024 Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set for Monday, November 11, 2024, in Toronto, with a slate of celebratory events beginning on Friday, November 8.