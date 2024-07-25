What you need to know



The fire situation in the Shuswap remains stable and cooler weather helps to reduce fire behaviour. The Shuswap Emergency Program continues to be in communication with BC Wildfire, especially for the Mara Mountain (K41070) and Newsome Creek (K41454) wildfires, as these are the closest fires to populated areas.



Shuswap Emergency Program staff were able to view the the Mara Mountain (K41070) and Newsome Creek (K41454) fires by helicopter late yesterday (July 24) afternoon. They did not observe significant growth on the Newsome fire, we continue to expect visible smoke as temperatures and wind increase.



For Mara Mountain, Rank 2 and 3 (moderate fire behaviour) was observed in steep terrain inaccessible by ground crews. BCWS continues to indicate there is no threat to surrounding communities. Proactive planning for structure protection continues with the assistance of the Sicamous and Swansea Point Fire Departments.



For operational updates on any of the Shuswap wildfires, check the information on BC Wildfire Dashboard. For questions, contact the BC Wildfire’s Kamloops Fire Centre Fire Information: 1-250-554-5965.



The Shuswap Emergency Program is assisting the Golden and Area Emergency Program with the response to wildfire affecting Parson and Nicholson in Electoral Area A (Rural Golden.) For information on this situation, please monitor the Town of Golden website and social media as well as the BC Wildfire Dashboard.



