The BC Wildfire Service is reporting good progress on controlling the Lower Blueberry Creek fire (K41061) located above Dasnier’s Bay in the Seymour Arm area. There was no growth overnight.



There are two initial attack crews, four smoke jumpers (firefighters that parachute into fire areas) and a heavy helicopter working the fire.



The Shuswap Emergency Program Structure Protection Unit remained in the area overnight and will be demobilizing later today based on BC Wildfire’s assessment of a reduced fire risk in the area.



The heavy helicopter is bucketing all four spot fires in the Seymour Arm area. Additional helicopters and rappel crews may be brought in later today.



The Mara Mountain fire is the largest in the region at 19 hectares. (One hectare is the approximate size of two football fields.) It is burning in extremely steep terrain and is inaccessible for fire crews. This fire is currently mapped at seven kilometres from any structure.



There are a total of 12 fires currently active in the Shuswap Emergency Program area. Most of these are very small, including some single-tree fires. None are threatening populated areas. SEP is working with BC Wildfire on monitoring these smaller fires. For specific information and location of these fires, please see the BC Wildfire dashboard. SEP will update on these fires as needed.

