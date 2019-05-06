A Scotch Creek man wanted out of Penticton was arrested on Monday, during a suspicious vehicle investigation in Tk’emlúps.

On March 3, 2025, just before 1 p.m., Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment frontline officers received a report of a suspicious truck at an address on the 1200-block of Kootenay Way.

“During the investigation, officers discovered the vehicle, an older model Ford 350 pickup truck, was one of two that had been recently stolen out of Chase,” said Corporal Crystal Evelyn, Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment spokesperson. “Two men on the property were detained, one of which apparently provided a false name and soon after attempted to flee from police. He was quickly taken back into custody, following a brief foot pursuit.”

Further investigation revealed one of the men was wanted on warrants out of Penticton for charges including: failing to appear in court, assault a police officer with a weapon, obstruction of a police officer, flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and possession of stolen property.

Matthew Duewan Gilmore, 42, of Scotch Creek, was arrested and held for court.

The stolen truck was recovered. The investigation into its theft is separate and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment at 250-314-1800.