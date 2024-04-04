Development work on the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail has started for the 2024 season.

Following the development of a hugely successful two-kilometre pilot section in Enderby in 2023, the project is moving ahead rapidly with the Splatsin Development Corporation’s Yucwmenlúcwu (Caretakers of the Land) as the primary construction contractor.

Currently, construction of the rail trail has begun between Kilometres 1.5 to 4.5 in the CSRD and is anticipated to begin soon on sections south to kilometre 42.6 at Stepney X Road. Plans for 2024 also include work on a section between Kilometres 49 to 50 at Lansdowne Road in Armstrong.

The rail trails owners are working to raise the final funding for the project which will include a pedestrian overpass at Highway 97 and construction from Stepney X Road to Lansdowne Road.

When complete, the trail will be just over 50 km in length and mostly flat. It traverses lakefront shoreline, forested hillside, rivers, streams, farmland, and rural towns.

The finished surface will consist of crushed and compacted aggregate, suitable for pedestrian and bicycle use, as well as universal mobility access (i.e. wheelchairs, electric scooters). Pedal-assisted E-bikes will be allowed. Dogs on leash will be allowed. There will be no motorized vehicles or equestrian use.