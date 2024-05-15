A Grand Opening event to celebrate the recent completion of the Enderby-Splatsin pilot section of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail project was held Friday, May 10 at the new trailhead parking area.

The two-kilometre stretch of trail marks the first fully constructed phase of the project, bringing the vision of this remarkable recreational pathway closer to reality.

Representatives from the Splatsin te Secwépemc, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, and the Regional District of North Okanagan were on site to help celebrate the opening of the first phase of a 50-kilometre, non-motorized greenway trail for walking and cycling along the former rail corridor between the communities of Sicamous and Armstrong. Statements from the Federal and Provincial governments, who helped to fund the pilot section construction, were also shared.

The pilot trail section is the example for future sections of the planned regional trail and will serve as a standalone link between Enderby and Splatsin. The next phase of the rail trail is currently being constructed near Sicamous, BC.

Funding for the construction of different portions of this pilot section was made possible through the generous contributions of various partners. The project was funded in part through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program - COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream. The Government of Canada contributed $367,249 and the Province of British Columbia provided $91,812 towards the $459,061 grant. In addition, the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) received a $250,000 grant from the province's Targeted Regional Tourism Development Initiative through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, and this funding was awarded to the project.

"As a member and Kukpi7 of Splatsin, it has been a great honour to collaborate with fellow stakeholders on the development and implementation of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail,” said Splatsin te Secwépemc Kukpi7 Mike Christian “In particular, I'd like to commend Splatsin Development Corporation for their outstanding work on the recently completed Enderby-Splatsin pilot section of the Trail. Splatsin also extends our gratitude to all individuals who have contributed to the project's success. Furthermore, we appreciate the generous financial support from the provincial and federal governments that has brought us to this point. We look forward to continuing this initiative with everyone involved. Kukstsemc!"

“Today’s ribbon-cutting not only brings us one step closer to the completion of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail but takes us one step closer to better connecting communities in the Interior,” said the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “We are proud to support this trail and will keep investing in projects that strengthen the ties between communities and their environments.”

“Completing this section of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail opens up new opportunities in beautiful Enderby and Splatsin territory and is a first step towards an ambitious regional trail,"

said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Once fully complete, this trail will connect Sicamous through to Armstrong, providing better access for more people throughout the region to walk, bike and enjoy the great outdoors. This is an inspiring example of what we can accomplish when communities and all orders of government come together to serve the people.”

“The Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail is a great example of how tourism infrastructure can link communities together and create a more active and vibrant B.C. for everyone,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “Our government is proud to support the tourism sector by helping create recreation opportunities for locals and visitors, for today and for the future.”

“We are thrilled to see this project progress through completion of the Enderby-Splatsin pilot section of trail”, said Shirley Fowler, Chair of the Regional District of North Okanagan Board of Directors. “This will further connect our communities and enhance recreational opportunities in the area. We are grateful to the Provincial and Federal Governments for contributing to the quality of life for our residents and visitors through their investments in this amazing initiative.”

“From the start, the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail has been about working together to make the vision of this recreational trail a reality,” said Kevin Flynn, Chair of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District Board of Directors. “We greatly appreciate the vital financial support from the Province of BC and the Federal Government in moving the project forward. We are excited to celebrate the completion of the first Enderby-Splatsin pilot section and to see the continued development of the trail between Sicamous to Armstrong.”

