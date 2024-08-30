What you need to know

Following multiple tests from Interior Health, the District of Sicamous is pleased to report the Sicamous Beach Park and neighbouring beach areas can be reopened for public use, effective immediately.





The replacement of the guard rail on the Bruhn Bridge has been completed. The bridge will be open in both directions with a reduced speed of 50 km/h. A work zone remains in place, be sure to follow the directions of traffic signs and flaggers. Check Drive BC for information.





The Shuswap Emergency Program and the District of Sicamous thank residents for their patience and consideration during this tragic event. Appreciation is also extended to the multiple agencies and first responders who worked to ensure public safety during this time.

