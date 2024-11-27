The Shuswap (Secwépemc) Healing Centre is getting a new name: the Sek’emaws (Sicamous) Health Centre. “Sek’emaws,” the traditional Secwépemc word for Sicamous, means “waist,” reflective of where Shuswap Lake and Mara Lake meet in a narrow channel.

This decision was made after meaningful conversations between Splatsín Kukpi7 and Tkwamipla7 and the District of Sicamous council.

“A health centre is key to every community,” says District of Sicamous Mayor Colleen Anderson. “We are very grateful for Splatsín’s collaboration on the Sek’emaws (Sicamous) Health Centre.”

The Sek’emaws (Sicamous) Health Centre, located at 200 Main Street, will transform health care in Sicamous, draw medical practitioners to the rural community and provide life-long wellness options for Sicamous and the region.

"Renaming the Shuswap Healing Centre to the Sek’emaws (Sicamous) Health Centre is a significant step in honouring our history, culture and connection to the land,” states Splatsín Kukpi7 Mike Christian. “This decision reflects our collective commitment to integrating modern health care with traditional healing practices to support the well-being of all."

The Sek’emaws (Sicamous) Health Centre will be the home of the Sicamous Community Health Centre and provide a space specifically designed for traditional Indigenous healing practices. The facility will also host a variety of interior programming geared towards health and wellness. In the coming months, the District of Sicamous looks forward to confirming and announcing tenants.

“This is a very exciting time for our Sicamous residents and the surrounding area, and a moment in time that defines our future health care resources,” shares Mayor Anderson. “I’m very thankful to all of those who contributed to this project.”

Another exciting feature of the Sek’emaws (Sicamous) Health Centre is 3,200 square feet of community space. This will provide a venue for community groups and organizations to gather for conferences, recreational programs and other events. The community space will also serve as a heating or cooling centre for residents in times of extreme temperatures.

Splatsín and Sicamous look forward to welcoming the community into the Sek’emaws (Sicamous) Health Centre in the spring. To learn more, please visit www.sicamous.ca