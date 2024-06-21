On June 19, 2024, at 4:48 a.m., the Sicamous RCMP responded to a request for assistance from the BC Ambulance Service for the report of an unresponsive female located in a driveway at a unit within the mobile home park at 1707 Hillier Road in Sicamous.

Upon police attendance, Paramedics were providing medical assistance to a female. Despite their efforts the female was declared deceased at the scene. A male was located in the area and subsequently arrested for Manslaughter and transported to the Salmon Arm RCMP Detachment.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit was engaged and assumed conduct of the investigation. Subsequent investigation has identified the deceased woman and in order to help further the investigation we can confirm that the deceased is 66-year-old Jo Ann Jackson, of Sicamous.

On June 20, 2024, the male arrested for Manslaughter was released from police custody with a series of protective conditions to abide by; namely, to not return to the property at 1707 Hillier Road, Sicamous.

Jackson’s death is believed to be an isolated incident. However, investigators believe there could be a potential public safety risk. Therefore, police will also be implementing additional measures within our authority in an effort to mitigate public safety concerns

Investigators are appealing to the public that if they have video, dash camera or other, between 1 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on June 19, 2024, from within the area of Hillier Road to the Trans Canada Highway in Sicamous to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit Tip Line at 1-877-987-8477.