The CBSA’s Pacific Region Criminal Investigations Section launched an investigation after three firearm suppressors were intercepted by border services officers at Vancouver International Airport Air Cargo Operations in April 2024.

On June 4, 2024, CBSA criminal investigators, with assistance from the Sicamous RCMP, executed search warrants on the suspect’s vehicle and the boat they were residing in. A number of items were seized, including:

· a firearm with a defaced serial number;

· an over-capacity magazine;

· a firearm suppressor; and

· approximately 800g of suspected methamphetamine.

The suspect was arrested and the investigation is ongoing.





Quote

“The Canada Border Services Agency works hard to intercept undeclared firearms and firearm parts at our borders and investigates those who break Canada’s laws. The efforts of our officers and investigators, with support from the Sicamous RCMP, have removed a dangerous firearm, prohibited devices and drugs from this community.”

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region

Quick Facts

· Smuggling and other Customs Act and Criminal Code contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law.

· The CBSA screens goods, including international mail and courier items, coming into Canada and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians.

· For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

· If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060.