This 3.6 km paved pathway connects the Foothills area with the Silver Star Gateway Business Park, enhancing accessibility and promoting active transportation for residents and visitors.

The project, completed in two phases over two years, marks a significant step in improving the city’s infrastructure and connectivity. The new pathway offers a safe and convenient route for pedestrians and cyclists.

"The completion of this project has made Vernon a more accessible and connected community," said Mayor Victor Cumming. "Investing in and building separated multi-use paved paths is crucial for the safety, health and well-being of our community. I want to acknowledge and thank the provincial government for its contribution to this project. Through strong partnerships we can build stronger communities.”

The total cost of the project was $6.8 million, with $500,000 provided by the Province of British Columbia through the Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant program.

“This new pathway really opens up the Silver Star Foothills to pedestrians and cyclists, and its separation from the busy roadway will help keep people safe, especially as the route connects to an elementary school,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “The Province is proud to have supported this amazing project as we help build active transportation infrastructure around British Columbia. I congratulate Mayor Cumming and City of Vernon Council members for their climate action vision and for making this much-needed path a reality.”

The Silver Star Road Multi-Use Path aligns with Vernon's climate action goals to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable transportation through strategic actions.

The City of Vernon's vision is to become a leader in climate action by 2050, achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and resilience to the changing climate.