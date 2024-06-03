SilverStar Bike Park will open early for the summer, announcing a bonus weekend ahead of their grand opening.

On June 15-16, the Bike Park will open for a bonus weekend, with the Comet Chair running on both Saturday and Sunday.

“We had a quick snow melt which has allowed our trail crew to get out on the mountain early to upgrade trails and get the park ready a week ahead of our scheduled opening,” Director of Events, Sales and Marketing Ian Jenkins says.

“We’re really excited to open early especially on our milestone 30th anniversary year.

“We can’t wait for our community have more time to ride and enjoy the amazing conditions we’ll have here in the park throughout this summer.”

The park will be open for normal operating hours of 10am –5pm with no extended play on the bonus weekend.

Following the bonus weekend, the bike park will remain closed and reopen on the resort's official opening day, Friday June 21.

The grand opening weekend features a line-up of great events including the Solstice Sips Wine Festival and Jesse Roper playing free live music in the Village.