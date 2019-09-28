The Express Gondola, the Comet Chair and Silver Queen will officially open from 8:30am Saturday November 23rd with over 10 runs groomed and ready to ride.

“We are excited to welcome skiers and snowboarders back to the mountain a week earlier than planned. The conditions are great, we’ve had some good early season snow to get us going and we can’t wait to see our guests out there enjoying the slopes,” Director of Sales, Marketing and Events Ian Jenkins says.

SilverStar currently has a base of 70 cm in the alpine and 50 cm in the Village.



"With more snow, we will look at open more lifts and terrain as conditions allow, Jenkins says.



SilverStar is offering 50% off lift tickets until further notice as a part of their early open.



The resorts’ early Alpine Open comes a week after they opened their Upper Nordic trails a week ahead of schedule with approximately 90% of the Nordic trails now open.



“It’s a spectacular start to the season, we’ve got good snow to kick things off on a high- note and we can’t wait for another amazing winter,” Jenkins says.



“All our restaurants are open and ready to have you. Check out the new season gear at our retail shop EVOLVE and new season skis and boards at Rentals and drop in and see the team at Double Diamond for a ski and board tune up.”



SilverStar Passholders have until December 15 to make the most of their pre-season tune up at Double Diamond so come on up and make the most of these awesome early season conditions and benefits, Jenkins says.



Full information on lift and trail status can be found on the SilverStar Mountain website here. Book your alpine day tickets online ahead of time here as well as lessons and programs.

With early season conditions in place, SilverStar wants to remind guests to ski and ride with care and to obey all mountain signage in place.

