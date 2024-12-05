SilverStar Mountain Resort is kicking off the winter and holiday season with its much-anticipated Christmas Light Up event , featuring dazzling fireworks, a torchlight parade, fire spinners, and plenty of holiday entertainment. Along with celebrating the season, SilverStar is inviting the community to make a difference by participating in its Good Food Box Donation Matching Initiative.

Throughout December 2024, every dollar donated to the Good Food Box will be matched twice—once by the SilverStar Play Forever Fund and again by a fund held with Community Foundation North Okanagan - the Galbraith Family Foundation. This means every $1 donated becomes $3, providing an incredible opportunity to support local families in need.

The Good Food Box program is a non-profit initiative that delivers healthy, fresh groceries to families, seniors, and individuals who struggle to afford food. With rising costs, this initiative ensures access to fresh produce and nutritious food for residents in the North Okanagan, including students.

Make Your Impact Count:

$50 donation = $150 (6 months of food for a family)

$100 donation = $300 (1 year of food for a family)

Donations of any amount are encouraged and can be made through the SilverStar Play Forever Fund donation form, and every dollar raised will go directly to supporting families who need it most.

For more information on the SilverStar Play Forever Fund and to donate visit, www.cfno.org/silverstar.