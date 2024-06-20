SilverStar is officially open for the season for their milestone 30th year from Friday (June 21, 2024) with almost all trails open.

Over 90%+ of all of the DH trails will be open and ready to ride for opening weekend.

Comet Chair and the Gondola are open for normal operating hours 10am – 5pm with Comet open for extended play on both Friday and Saturday until 7:30pm.

"The park is looking really good. Trail Crew has been working hard this past week to dig out any snow patches from bonus weekend and we're looking forward to opening and having awesome summer," SilverStar’s Director of Sales, Marketing and Events Ian Jenkins says.

To acknowledge the land that we are grateful to live, work and play on, the park will be blessed by members of the Sylix territory this Friday morning, Jenkins says.

“We acknowledge we conduct our business on unceded First Nation lands, and we do so with the utmost respect for the elders that cared for it before our time."

The grand opening weekend features a line-up of great events including the Solstice Sips Wine Festival to celebrate the longest day of the year, The Summer Music Series with Vancouver blues artist Jesse Roper playing free live music in the Village and the Kendal Mountain Film Festival.

The fun will continue all summer, with packed summer events schedule. Stay up to date with all of SilverStar's events on their website.