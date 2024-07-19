The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is offering free pool access to adults aged 65 and over at the Similkameen Community Pool for the remainder of the 2024 summer season. This initiative is a trial program and will conclude on August 31, 2024, when the pool closes for the season. The pool is located at 703 4 St, Keremeos.

“This trial program is an investment in the local community,” said Andy Foster, RDOS Manager of Recreation and Facilities. “The goal is to highlight the unlimited value of staying active and healthy not only for individuals but for the benefit of the community as a whole.”

The free access includes all pool programs except for private bookings, lessons, and Swim Club. Pool capacity will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. To participate in the trial program, adults (65+) can drop into any of the listed pool offerings without the need for pre-registration.

To view the Similkameen Community Pool schedule, please visit www.rdos.bc.ca/community-services/regional-recreation/by-activity/aquatics/.