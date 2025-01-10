An organic farmer and entrepreneur hopes to represent the federal Conservative party in the next federal election in the South Okanagan.

Kevin Klippenstein is the co-founder of Klippers Organics in the Similkameen Valley and wants run in the riding of Similkameen–South Okanagan–West Kootenay.

In a press release, Klippenstein said he has served in numerous roles, including chair, co-chair, treasurer and board member. He prioritizes fiscal responsibility, collaboration, building relationships and meaningful action.

In November 2024, Klippenstein welcomed Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre to Klippers Organics. He said that visit inspired him to run.

“This is a pivotal moment for our riding," he said. "I’m stepping forward because our region deserves representation that truly understands the heartbeat of our communities—our farmers, families, industries and small business owners."

Similkameen–South Okanagan–West Kootenay is a redrawn riding that will be in place for the first federal vote after April 23, 2024.

It encompasses a portion of British Columbia previously included in the electoral districts of British Columbia Southern Interior, Kootenay—Columbia, and Okanagan—Coquihalla.