Motorists travelling along 30th Avenue this weekend may experience minor delays, while crews upgrade utility services.

Starting as early as 7:00 a.m. Friday September 6, the 30th Avenue and 38th Street intersection will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic.

The work is expected to take three days to complete. Detours are available along 27th Avenue. (please see map below).

Local traffic will still be able to access businesses and residences in the area.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area. Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. For the safety of workers and public, motorists are reminded to slow down in construction and detour zones, and obey all traffic control measures.

The City thanks everyone for their patience and understanding while this work is being completed.