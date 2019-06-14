The Penticton RCMP is currently investigating a single vehicle collision that occurred Sunday evening, where a vehicle struck and damaged the fence surrounding a residential property.

The incident took place at approximately 8:00 pm in the 3400 block of Wilson Street area. The male driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to the nearest hospital for treatment. Fortunately, no other persons were injured in the incident, and the surrounding fence of the building sustained moderate damage, with no impact to the building itself.

Preliminary information suggests that a robbery occurred just prior to the collision. Investigators are actively working to determine the connection between the two events.

The RCMP would like to reassure the public that there is no further risk to public safety at this time.

To protect the integrity of the investigation no further details will be released.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).