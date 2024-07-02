Drivers traveling south on Skaha Lake Road will need to watch for detour signs on Thursday, July 4.

The southbound lane closure will allow construction crews to install underground infrastructure at the Kinney Avenue and Skaha Lake Road intersection, part of the group of Point Intersection projects. Northbound traffic will not be impacted.

Construction will take place Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For the latest updates involving the Point Intersection construction projects, visit penticton.ca/point-intersection.