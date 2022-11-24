There are only a couple days left to enjoy free public skating at Stuart Park this season.

Warmer temperatures are bringing an end to the outdoor skating season as the ice becomes more difficult to maintain. The ice rink will close on Friday, February 28 at 11 a.m.

“We had hoped to keep the rink operable throughout the 2025 Montana’s Brier but the warming weather doesn’t look like that will be possible,” says Steve Hebden, Recreation Facility Operations Supervisor. “It’s been an excellent season of skating down at the rink, but we are at the point where we need to close the ice surface.”

A reminder to those taking a final lap to check the live cam at kelowna.ca/stuartpark before heading down to the rink. Milder temperatures, especially during the middle of the day, can potentially lead to unscheduled rink closures for ice maintenance which would be noted on the live cam.