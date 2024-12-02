With the Holiday Season upon us, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is reminding residents to keep online security in mind as they cross items off their shopping list.

Online shopping can be fast, easy, and convenient, but you need to pay attention and protect your personal and financial information, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Scammers and fraudsters take advantage of the increased activity so don’t let them ruin your Holiday. Here are some essential tips that will help you shop with greater confidence and peace of mind.

Shop safe and secure

Stick to trusted sites: only buy form legit and reputable stores

Look for the lock: look for https and the padlock icon

Wi-Fi – avoid shopping on public Wi-Fi, hackers love it

Too good to be true? It probably is – beware of super cheap deals

Snoop before you shop: research sellers and read reviews

Pay the safe way: use credit cards and trusted, secure, payment services

Keep an eye on your cash: check your accounts and credit cards often

If you notice any suspicious or unauthorized transactions, immediately notify your bank. Contact Equifax or Transunion and place alerts on your credit account. Make a police report if you’ve lost money or personal information. If not, contact and share the details with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online @ www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca or by phone at 1 888-495-8501.