The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP wants to remind drivers that it’s time to shift their attention back to school zones as students head back for another year.

Starting Tuesday, September 3rd, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers will have an increased presence in school zones to help reminders to slow down and pay attention.

It’s an exciting time and our roads are going to once again be busy with foot traffic, scooters, and bikes as kids in the area kick off a brand-new school year, states Superintendent Blake MacLeod, Officer in Charge of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Drivers, students, and parents; we all play an important part in making sure the back to school transition is a safe one.

Drivers are reminded that a 30km/h is in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Vernon and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Armstrong and Enderby, when school is in session. In playground areas, the 30km/h limit is from dawn until dusk, unless otherwise posted.

Roads in and around schools are going to be busy and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are offering the following tips to help ensure a safe start to the 2024/25 school year.