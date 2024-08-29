Update: Traffic is now moving normally through the area.

Kelowna RCMP have closed two westbound lanes of Hwy 97 at Powick Road and Banks Road for a motor vehicle collision. Highway 97 will be down to one westbound lane until further notice. Kelowna RCMP is encouraging motorists to find an alternate route.“The incident is still under investigation and the RCMP is encouraging anyone with dash cam footage to contact the RCMP” said Sergeant Laura Pollock, Media Relations Officer. More information will be released when available.