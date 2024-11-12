The City of Vernon would like to advise residents and visitors near the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre (VWRC) that increased odours may be noticeable in the area as crews begin scheduled maintenance on the facility.

Starting as early as Tuesday (November 12), crews will begin maintenance work on components of the facility. As a result, residents and passersby may potentially notice an odour increase. The scheduled work is expected to be completed by November 29, and is not expected to affect the daily operations at the VWRC.

All efforts will be made to reduce odours leaving the site, however, some odour transfer may be unavoidable. The City appreciates everyone’s understanding while this work is being completed.