The BC Wildfire Service will be supporting the Forest Improvement and Research Management branch under the Office of the Chief Forester and the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development with plans to burn one pile of wood debris at the ministry’s Bailey Road Seed Orchard approximately 13 Kilometres south of Vernon.

Smoke from the pile may be visible from Predator Ridge and surrounding areas, as well as motorists along Bailey Road and Highway 97.

This pile burning project is taking place in an effort to help with debris management and reduce wildfire hazards by reducing accumulations of fuels (e.g., dead wood or brush) in the area.

The exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as Monday March 3, 2025. Burning will only proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though smoke may also linger in the following days.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 tollfree or *5555 on a cell phone or through the BC Wildfire Service mobile app. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air-quality advisories, visit: http://www.bcwildfire.ca

