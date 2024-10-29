The BC Wildfire Service is planning to burn two piles of wood debris in an area near Hydraulic Lake, approximately 1 kilometre West of Highway 33 and 25 kilometres southeast of Kelowna.

The burns are scheduled to start on Friday, November 1, 2024, and will be concluded by Friday, Nov 29, 2024. Smoke may be visible in the surrounding area, including McCulloch, Idabel Lake, Highway 33 and Big White. The exact timing of the burns will depend on weather, site and venting conditions, and on snowfall. The burns will proceed only if conditions are favourable.

Staff from the BC Wildfire Service will carefully prepare, control and monitor these fires at all times.

These burns are part of an ongoing fuels management project, in partnership with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. Activities such as pile burning help reduce wildfire hazards by reducing accumulations of fuels (e.g., dead wood or brush) on the landscape.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, please call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone or through the BC Wildfire Service Mobile App.

