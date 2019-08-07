The BC Wildfire Service will be conducting a pile burning project located at the Rappel base within the City of Salmon Arm

Smoke from the piles may be visible from Salmon Arm and surrounding areas.

BC Wildfire Service crews will be working to burn approximately ten piles throughout the spring. This pile burning project is taking place in an effort to clean up and help reduce wildfire hazards by reducing accumulations of fuels (e.g., dead wood or brush) around the Rappel Base.

The exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as Friday Feb 28, 2025, until the middle of April 2025. Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though smoke may also linger in the following days.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 tollfree or *5555 on a cell phone or through the BC Wildfire Service mobile app. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air-quality advisories, visit: http://www.bcwildfire.ca

You can follow the latest wildfire news on:

the free BC Wildfire Service app, available for Apple (iOS) and Android devices

Facebook at: http://facebook.com/BCForestFireInfo