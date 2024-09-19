The BC Wildfire Service is planning to burn approximately 150 piles of wood debris about five kilometres east of Naramata, near the Arawana Forest Service Road. This burning is part of an ongoing fuels management project in partnership with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

The burns are scheduled to start on October 1, 2024, and will be concluded by April 30, 2025. Smoke may be visible in the surrounding area, including Naramata, Penticton and Summerland. The exact timing of the burns will depend on weather, site and venting conditions, as well as snowfall. The burns will only proceed if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation. BC Wildfire Service personnel will carefully prepare, control and monitor these fires at all times.

Activities such as pile burning help reduce wildfire hazards by reducing accumulations of fuels (e.g., dead wood or brush) on the landscape.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, please call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

