The BC Wildfire Service will be conducting a pile burning project located at the Rappel Base within the City of Salmon Arm.

BC Wildfire Service crews will be working to burn approximately ten piles throughout the remainder of October. Piles will be extinguished prior to crews leaving site for the day. This pile burning project is taking place in an effort to clean up and help reduce wildfire hazards by reducing accumulations of fuels (e.g., dead wood or brush) around the Rappel Base

Smoke from piles may be visible throughout the Salmon Arm area. Pile burning will only proceed if conditions are favourable. BC Wildfire Service personnel will carefully prepare, control and monitor these piles at all times.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, please call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.