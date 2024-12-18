With snow on the ground and in the forecast over the holidays, the Regional District of Central Okanagan reminds residents that sudden or excessive snow dumps may result in delays for curbside garbage, recycling and yard waste collection.
Residents receiving curbside pickup are reminded that if your pickup is missed on your collection day, notify the curbside collection hauler and leave your carts out until collection occurs. Please be patient; safety comes first.
“Slippery unplowed roads may not be safe for large collection vehicles. The priority is to clear roads to make them safe and make collection possible,” says Cynthia Coates, Supervisor Solid Waste with the Regional District of Central Okanagan. “Residents whose garbage, recycling or yard waste is not picked up should continue to leave it out for collection and the waste haulers will pick it up as soon as possible. Do not bring your carts back in until they have been emptied to ensure your collection is not missed.”
In winter months, it may be necessary to alter the regular placement of your carts to ensure the collection vehicle can reach them.
· Find or clear an unobstructed site to put your carts out for collection.
For more information on proper placement and how to handle your carts in winter conditions, visit the RDCO YouTube channel or rdco.com/recycle.