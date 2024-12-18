With snow on the ground and in the forecast over the holidays, the Regional District of Central Okanagan reminds residents that sudden or excessive snow dumps may result in delays for curbside garbage, recycling and yard waste collection.

Residents receiving curbside pickup are reminded that if your pickup is missed on your collection day, notify the curbside collection hauler and leave your carts out until collection occurs. Please be patient; safety comes first.

“Slippery unplowed roads may not be safe for large collection vehicles. The priority is to clear roads to make them safe and make collection possible,” says Cynthia Coates, Supervisor Solid Waste with the Regional District of Central Okanagan. “Residents whose garbage, recycling or yard waste is not picked up should continue to leave it out for collection and the waste haulers will pick it up as soon as possible. Do not bring your carts back in until they have been emptied to ensure your collection is not missed.”

In winter months, it may be necessary to alter the regular placement of your carts to ensure the collection vehicle can reach them.

· Find or clear an unobstructed site to put your carts out for collection.

Put carts as close as possible to the street, without obstructing the street, sidewalk, or bike lane (Often placing your carts on either side of your driveway allows for greater ease for the collection trucks and you).

Keep carts off the travelled portion of the roadway so as not to interfere with snowplows- do not place carts in a location where the snowplow will hit them.

Please have your carts out for collection by 7 a.m. (Avoid placing your carts out the night before collection and bring them away from the road as soon as possible, to avoid interfering with snowplows often working late).

Clear your cart of snow and ice to ensure the lid opens when the cart is tipped.

The cart should be no closer than three feet from any obstacle, parked car, or other cart – leave an arm’s length spacing between each cart.

Do not place carts behind or on top of snowbanks.

General Safety: As the waste collection carts are equipped with wheels, please use extra caution when wheeling them in snowy and icy conditions.

For more information on proper placement and how to handle your carts in winter conditions, visit the RDCO YouTube channel or rdco.com/recycle.