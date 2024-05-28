Make the most of the season with outdoor and indoor programs to keep you smiling all summer long.

Make the most of the season with outdoor and indoor programs to keep you smiling all summer long. This summer’s recreation offerings include hundreds of exciting ways for residents of all ages and abilities to get active, learn a new skill or try something new.

Discover the fresh way to find favourite recreation programs and activities and discover new ones too! Easily filter seasonal activities by type, age, date, location and more to find the programs that matter. Find a fit at kelowna.ca/recreation.

“Summer is a special time in Kelowna, and we have a diverse range of programs perfect for beating the heat or enjoying the sun,” said Mariko Siggers, Community & Neighbourhood Services Manager. “Whether you want to get fit, explore a new hobby, or connect with your community, we have something for everyone.”

Summer registration dates and times:

· General programs: June 4 at 7 a.m.

· Adult sports & leagues: June 5 at 7 a.m.

· Aquatic & first aid programs: June 6 at 7 a.m.

· Adaptive programs: June 7 at 10 a.m.

Register online, by phone (250-469-8800) or in person at Parkinson Recreation Centre (1800 Parkinson Way). Create an online account by selecting the “New Customer” button at rec.kelowna.ca. Once created, add family members to the account through the “My Groups/Family” feature.

For those who require assistance or would rather set up your account by phone, call 250-469-8800 or email recreation@kelowna.ca.

Learn more or find summer programs now at kelowna.ca/recreation.