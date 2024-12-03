Families and seniors in nine affordable housing buildings across seven Columbia Basin communities will soon enjoy clean, renewable energy. Supported by nearly $600,000 from Columbia Basin Trust, these buildings are adding solar panels to reduce costs and environmental impact.

“Adding solar panels not only reduces the environmental impact of these buildings but also ensures families and seniors living in affordable housing can enjoy stable, sustainable and affordable homes,” said Ulli Mueller, Senior Manager, Delivery of Benefits, Columbia Basin Trust.

In total, the buildings contain 101 affordable rental homes for a range of tenants, from families to seniors. The solar panels are expected to generate about 390,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity each year.

The funding is being delivered through the Trust’s Affordable Housing Renewable Energy Program. In conjunction with the Energy Retrofit Program, this initiative helps affordable housing organizations improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions through upgrades like windows, boilers, heat pumps or LED lighting. The program is delivered in partnership with BC Housing and the BC Non-profit Housing Association.

To see the current recipients, visit here. Here are a few examples of projects that have taken place on affordable rental housing buildings for seniors:

Golden

Abbeyfield House Society St. Paul’s Golden has added solar panels to Abbeyfield House Golden.

“This has helped ensure the sustainability and viability of the building for future generations of senior residents, and energy savings help us maintain affordable rents,” said Karen Smedley, President.

Passmore

The Slocan Valley Housing Society has added solar panels to Passmore Lodge.

“This project brings the building up to current standards, helps us have a smaller footprint, and saves and generates energy,” said Joyce Johnson, Administrator. “We also signed up for net-metering and hope to put electricity back into the system.”

Riondel

The Bluebell Manor Society has added solar panels to Bluebell Manor.

“The rooftop solar panels will help offset regular operating costs, support our low-cost housing mandate by holding down utilities costs for residents, and provide a more environmentally friendly footprint for our building by taking advantage of the latest technologies,” said Gerald Panio, Chair.

Learn more about the Trust supports affordable housing at ourtrust.org/housing.

Since 2016, the Trust has committed over $76.9 million in creating affordable, energy-efficient housing, across the Basin. The ongoing work has added more than 1,100 new homes and upgraded 1,900 existing ones, saving approximately 5.5 million equivalent kilowatt hours of energy annually and reducing operating costs for non-profit housing societies by $605,000 each year. These efforts continue to support families and seniors while helping communities transition to a greener future.

Columbia Basin Trust supports the efforts of the people in the Columbia Basin. To learn more about the Trust’s programs and initiatives, and how it helps deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the Basin, visit ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.