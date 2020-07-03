Nearly a year after a spat between Alberta and B.C. about selling wine directly to consumers on the other side of the Rockies, a new program will come into effect.

Industry advocates applauding the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) program, which lets approved BC wineries report and pay the AGLC for wine they sell in Alberta.

Taxes will be collected on behalf of the Alberta government in B.C. and remitted to the province.

“Alberta wine drinkers will be able to again enjoy the best wines in the world,” premier David Eby said Tuesday.

"It wasn't a significant amount of money from the perspective of the Alberta budget that they were concerned about, it was just a matter of fair treatment that they wanted to address in terms of the importing of B.C. products in Alberta," he added.

DTC shipping is a key pillar in the growth and success of the BC wine industry, according to the Wine Growers BC, which represents wineries in the province.

The group has long advocated for interprovincial free trade across Canada, with a particular focus on Alberta.

In early 2024, the Alberta government pulled B.C. wine from the shelves, claiming DTC sales were being used to escape taxation. The ban was lifted in July.

“The agreement between our provinces means Albertans will continue to have the largest variety of liquor available for purchase,” said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in a press release. “I’m pleased that wine will once again flow to Albertans’ doors and the industry will continue to flourish.”

Wine Growers BC hopes the program can expand to the rest of the country.