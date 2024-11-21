Jack McNeil, a grade 5 student from Bastion Elementary in Salmon Arm, and son of RCMP officers Sgt. Murray McNeil and Lana McNeil, ran to raise awareness and donations for the BC Cancer Foundation.

Inspired by Terry Fox’s enduring legacy, Jack completed his run accompanied by his mother and RCMP officer, Lana McNeil. They ran over 23 kilometres over two days, raising an impressive $1,600.

Sgt. Murray McNeil shared with his son a childhood memory of witnessing Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope in the 1980s, which instilled deep admiration for the Canadian hero. Passing this story down to his son, his son was further inspired to follow similar values of determination and community spirit.

Despite rainy weather during part of the run, Jack remained committed to his goal. Supported by his mother, Jack achieved his goal with minimal training, relying on his fitness from hockey and competitive swimming. Jack even designed a custom t-shirt for the event, displaying his commitment to cancer research.

The McNeil family and the community have expressed immense pride in Jack’s efforts. His story reflects the perseverance and compassion instilled by his parents, and serves as an inspiring example of the positive contributions of RCMP families.