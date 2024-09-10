The roundabout (traffic circle) on South Main Street will be fully closed on Thursday, Sept. 12 to allow crews to complete roadwork and landscaping in the area. The temporary full closure will be in effect between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. with detours in place.

Residents travelling to and from Wiltse will detour to Dartmouth Drive. Motorists travelling north on South Main Street will be detoured via Green Avenue W to Skaha Lake Road and Main Street. Southbound traffic on this same street will be detoured via Camrose Street to Warren Avenue to Main Street. Please see the detour map for further details.

Drivers are reminded to plan ahead and allow extra travel time. Follow posted detour signs and obey traffic control personnel.