BC Highway Patrol just had a particularly busy weekend in the South Okanagan, checking over 300 vehicles, resulting in 12 individuals being charged for various impaired driving offences, and two people for driving while prohibited, over November 22 and 23, 2024.

BC Highway Patrol recognizes that the holiday season is upon us and that there are increased social events where alcohol is being served. We are reminding the public to plan ahead for these events and arrange for a Designated Driver or some other form of safe ride home.

BC Highway Patrol will be out in force throughout the South Okanagan this holiday season conducting enforcement activities and working hard to make our roads safer.