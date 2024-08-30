The South Okanagan Conservation Fund (SOCF) is now accepting proposals to fund 2025 environmental conservation programs. Applications are due by Thursday, October 31, 2024. Application forms and instructions are available online at soconservationfund.ca. Land acquisition or covenant proposals may be submitted at any time during the year.

In May 2024, Lauren Meads, SOCF administrator hosted a tour of three local conservation projects that received funding. “Natural lands in rural and urban areas filter our water, supply open spaces for wildlife and people, and provide quality of life to communities,” said Meads. “These systems are under stress and we need to act now to ensure a healthy physical environment for future generations.”

Click here to view the SOCF video or visit the RDOS YouTube channel.

All project proposals must be delivered in electoral areas or municipalities that have opted into the conservation fund:

· Area “A” (Rural Osoyoos)

· Area “C” (Rural Oliver)

· Area “D” (Skaha East, Okanagan Falls)

· Area “E” (Naramata)

· Area “F” (Greater West Bench, Rural Summerland, Okanagan Lake West)

· Area “I” (Skaha West, Kaleden, Apex)

· District of Summerland

· Town of Oliver

· City of Penticton

Background

SOCF was created to provide local financial support for projects that will contribute to the conservation of valuable natural areas and help restore and preserve a healthy environment. Since 2017, the fund has dispensed more than $2 million to support conservation projects in the region.

The South Okanagan Similkameen is a biologically unique area in Canada. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has the second-highest number of species at risk of any other regional district in B.C., and the highest proportion of sensitive ecosystems.

For further information, please visit soconservationfund.ca.