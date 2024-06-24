BC Transit, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the City of Penticton are advising transit customers of a seasonal service change, effective June 24, 2024.

BC Transit, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the City of Penticton are advising transit customers of a seasonal service change, effective June 24, 2024.

As part of this change, school trips on Route 5 Main Street will be removed. Service will be added to Route 16 Lake to Lake on Sunday evenings starting June 30 until Labour Day in September.

There will able be an additional weekday round trip on Route 10 Naramata.

Please check the Rider’s Guide for times.

For more information on trip planning, fares or to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/south-okanagan-similkameen