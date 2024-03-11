The South Interior Karate Association (SIKA), a member of Karate British Columbia,say it is excited to share the results from the Lhtako Quesnel 2024 BC Winter Games hosted from Feb. 22-25, 2024, in Quesnel, BC.

The South Interior Karate Association (SIKA), a member of Karate British Columbia,say it is excited to share the results from the Lhtako Quesnel 2024 BC Winter Games hosted from Feb. 22-25, 2024, in Quesnel, BC.

The twelve young Thompson-Okanagan athletes combined earned the title of top zone with 6 Gold, 2 Silver and 5 Bronze medals. These medals were from competitions in both the Kata and Kumite of karate. On top of all these medals, Isabelle Brown was awarded the Female Sportsmanship Award.

The weekend celetbrated and showcased regional karate talent and the strength, determination, and skill of karate athletes from the Thompson-Okanagan.

Chase Hobson, RHKA Kelowna (Gold Advanced Kumite -160cm, Gold Team Kumite, Bronze Team Kata)

Fyodor Joe, RHKA Kelowna (Gold Advanced Kumite +163cm, Gold Team Kumite, Bronze Team Kumite)

Conor Schoene, RHKA Kelowna (Gold Intermediate Kumite +163cm, Gold Team Kumite)

Isabelle Brown, Taneda Karate dojo (Gold Advanced Kumite +160, Female Sportmanship Award)

Imara Al Johomane, RHKA Kelowna (Gold Intermediate Kumite -160cm, Bronze Team Kumite)

Traeton Zerr, Taneda Karate Dojo (Bronze Intermediate Kumite -163cm, Bronze Intermediate Kata, Gold Team Kumite)

Hattie Macbeth, Taneda Karate Dojo (Silver Advanced Kumite +160cm, Bronze Team Kumite)

Xander Blais, RHKA Kelowna (Silver Intermediate Kumite -163cm)

Bridget Atherton, Taneda Karate dojo (Bronze Intermediate +160cm Kumite, Bronze Team Kumite)

Maite Banham, RHKA Kelowna (Bronze Team Kumite)

Asher Hyatt, RHKA Kelowna (Bronze Team Kata)

Kydon Bell, Kamloops Renshikan (Participation)

The students were backed at this event by coaches of the Thompson-Okanagan karate team, Rodney Hobson, Jocelyn Fennell, and Indigo Berry (all from RHKA Kelowna) and officiated by Christopher Wilkinson (Princeton Renshikan), Hannah Vogrinetz (Taneda Karate dojo), Jasmine Tobin (RHKA Kelowna), and Kyle Tobin (RHKA Kelowna).