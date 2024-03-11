The South Interior Karate Association (SIKA), a member of Karate British Columbia,say it is excited to share the results from the Lhtako Quesnel 2024 BC Winter Games hosted from Feb. 22-25, 2024, in Quesnel, BC.
The twelve young Thompson-Okanagan athletes combined earned the title of top zone with 6 Gold, 2 Silver and 5 Bronze medals. These medals were from competitions in both the Kata and Kumite of karate. On top of all these medals, Isabelle Brown was awarded the Female Sportsmanship Award.
The weekend celetbrated and showcased regional karate talent and the strength, determination, and skill of karate athletes from the Thompson-Okanagan.
The students were backed at this event by coaches of the Thompson-Okanagan karate team, Rodney Hobson, Jocelyn Fennell, and Indigo Berry (all from RHKA Kelowna) and officiated by Christopher Wilkinson (Princeton Renshikan), Hannah Vogrinetz (Taneda Karate dojo), Jasmine Tobin (RHKA Kelowna), and Kyle Tobin (RHKA Kelowna).