Due to recent heavy rainfall, with more precipitation anticipated over the next few days, city sports fields will not open as scheduled on Tuesday, April 1.

The closure is necessary to protect the fields from damage and to ensure player safety. Parks is continuing to monitor the weather and field conditions closely. The next field assessment will be Thursday, April 3, 2025, with further updates provided at that time.

Please respect the closure signs and remain off the fields in order to prevent damage and keep our fields in good condition. Thank you for your cooperation.