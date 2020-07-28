With strong public participation helping to inform planning, the Sports & Recreation Needs Assessment will now head into the next phase with a draft report to come spring 2025.

“The strong response from the public showed a desire to have a voice in recommendations on current and future needs of sport and recreation programming, services and infrastructure in the city,” says Joanne Malar, the City’s manager of recreation, arts & culture. “With that feedback, we can proceed through the next phases of the project towards a draft Sports & Recreation Needs Assessment.”

More than 1,000 residents responded to the survey, participated in discussion sessions or attended community events.

The upcoming Council update will focus on the engagement results, providing an overview of key themes from the survey and lays the foundation for the Prioritization Framework which will be used to translate the engagement and research into priorities for sport and recreation infrastructure in Penticton.

Malar will be presenting an update to Council at the December 17 meeting and to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee on January 22.

For the full report, visit https://www.penticton.ca/agendas. For more information about the Sports and Rec Needs Assessment Project, visit: shapeyourcitypenticton.ca/sports-and-rec.