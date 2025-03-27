The Vernon Aquatic Centre and the Fitness Gym will be temporarily closed for spring maintenance between Monday, March 31 and Wednesday, April 2. The facility is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, April 3 at 6:30 a.m.

This short-term closure allows staff to complete necessary upkeep and repairs to equipment that is not accessible while the facility is in use.

Please note, this is separate from the annual Aquatic Centre shutdown scheduled for August 25 to September 14, which will include more extensive projects such as system servicing.

During the spring maintenance period, recreation programs will take place as scheduled and the Recreation Centre office will remain open to the public from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Thank you for your understanding as the City completes this important maintenance work to help ensure safe and reliable service for all facility users.

For more information on upcoming pool schedules and Recreation Centre activities, please visit Vernon.ca/recreation.