BC Transit and its regional partners* are announcing a seasonal service change in the Kelowna Regional Transit System, effective April 28, 2024.

With the end of the secondary school semester, several routes throughout the transit system will experience schedule adjustments.

The following routes will be most impacted:

Route 4 Pandosy/UBCO Express

Route 6 Glenmore/UBCO Express

Route 8 University/College

Route 97 Okanagan

Select trips on Route 13 Quail Ridge will be maintained to reflect customer demand.

There will be an increase in weekend morning service on Route 1 Lakeshore/Downtown and Route 5 Gordon/Downtown.

Please check the latest Rider’s Guide for updated trip times.

BC Transit works hard to match service with demand and these changes reflect post-secondary schools no longer being in full session.

For more information on fares, routes and trip planning, please visit bctransit.com/kelowna