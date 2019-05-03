With the 2025 freshet underway, public works and emergency crews remain ready and responsive and remind residents and visitors to be cautious around creeks and waterways and property owners to be prepared.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue crews urge residents and visitors and their pets to keep clear of creeks and creek banks, this time of year, as waterways are moving quickly due to freshet, which is expected to continue for the next few weeks, until most upper elevation snowpack has melted.

The City of West Kelowna’s Parks and Public Works Departments have set up seasonal self-serve sandbag stations for private property owners who live near watercourses to help them be prepared for the freshet:

· Hitchner Road between Old Boucherie Road and Hoffman Road.

· Capri Road near Bartley Road/East Boundary Road.

· Smith Creek Road at Copper Ridge Drive.

For information on when and how to build a sandbag dike, please see PreparedBC’s video.

If life or property is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1.

Crews are also conducting repairs on a few public lands and road rights of way, due to spring freshet:

· Motorists can expect single lane alternating traffic with minor delays this week on Shannon Lake Road from Shannon Woods Drive to Crystal Springs Manufactured Home Park and on Ross Road between Bartley Road and Daimler Drive as crews repair storm drainage; please slow down for crews’ safety, follow signs and respect traffic control personnel in all work zones.

· Smith Creek Park is closed until freshet waters subside, and crews can complete any required repairs or restoration; closure signs have been installed in the park until further notice.

Residents who live in flood prone areas or in the vicinity of wildfire impacted slopes are also encouraged to remain vigilant with resources available on the PreparedBC website.