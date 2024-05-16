Effective Friday, May 17th, Stage 1 water restrictions are in place for all District of Lake Country water customers.

These watering restrictions are in place due to this year’s abnormally dry spring and persistent drought conditions in the Okanagan Valley. These restrictions aim to promote responsible water usage and raise awareness about mindful irrigation practices.

How do Stage 1 water restrictions impact me?

Residential and Commercial:

Properties may irrigate lawns, trees, flowers and shrubs up to three days a week

Automated systems should operate between 12am and 6am

Filling pools, hot tubs and daily watering of household gardens for food is still permitted

Agricultural:

There are currently no recommended changes to agricultural allotments but monitoring and enforcement to ensure compliance of the allotments will occur.

For more information on water restrictions please visit www.lakecountry.bc.ca/utilities