Effective Friday, May 17th, Stage 1 water restrictions are in place for all District of Lake Country water customers.
These watering restrictions are in place due to this year’s abnormally dry spring and persistent drought conditions in the Okanagan Valley. These restrictions aim to promote responsible water usage and raise awareness about mindful irrigation practices.
How do Stage 1 water restrictions impact me?
Residential and Commercial:
Agricultural:
For more information on water restrictions please visit www.lakecountry.bc.ca/utilities