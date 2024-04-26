Due to low snowpack and minimal precipitation across the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS), drought conditions are predicted for the region.

As a precautionary measure, the RDOS is asking all water users to reduce outdoor water use to meet Stage 1 water restrictions.

The RDOS is reminding all RDOS owned/operated water system customers that Stage 1 watering restrictions are now in effect. Please restrict use to designated days/times and aim to reduce water use by 10%.



Water systems:

Gallagher Lake Olalla Willowbrook

Missezula Lake Sage Mesa Faulder*

Naramata Sun Valley

Okanagan Falls West Bench

Watering days:

Ø Even numbered properties è Tuesday and Saturday

Ø Odd numbered properties è Wednesday and Sunday

Ø *Faulder:

· 104-190 Fish Lake Road, 8000 and 8008 Princeton Summerland Rd è Tuesday and Saturday

· All other addresses è Wednesday and Sunday



Watering times on your day:

Ø Manual systems è 6:00 am to 10:00 am & 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Ø Automated systems è midnight to 6:00 am

For further information on Water Conservation, please visit RDOS Regional Connections or contact Shelley Fiorito, RDOS Project Coordinator I – Utilities.