Due to low snowpack and minimal precipitation across the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS), drought conditions are predicted for the region.
As a precautionary measure, the RDOS is asking all water users to reduce outdoor water use to meet Stage 1 water restrictions.
The RDOS is reminding all RDOS owned/operated water system customers that Stage 1 watering restrictions are now in effect. Please restrict use to designated days/times and aim to reduce water use by 10%.
Water systems:
Gallagher Lake Olalla Willowbrook
Missezula Lake Sage Mesa Faulder*
Naramata Sun Valley
Okanagan Falls West Bench
Watering days:
Ø Even numbered properties è Tuesday and Saturday
Ø Odd numbered properties è Wednesday and Sunday
Ø *Faulder:
· 104-190 Fish Lake Road, 8000 and 8008 Princeton Summerland Rd è Tuesday and Saturday
· All other addresses è Wednesday and Sunday
Watering times on your day:
Ø Manual systems è 6:00 am to 10:00 am & 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Ø Automated systems è midnight to 6:00 am
For further information on Water Conservation, please visit RDOS Regional Connections or contact Shelley Fiorito, RDOS Project Coordinator I – Utilities.