The City of West Kelowna has implemented Stage 2 water regulations, effective immediately and until further notice, for all utility customers to reduce demand during drought and protect available supplies.

Under Stage 2 regulations outdoor irrigation of lawns and landscapes are only permitted as follows:

· Even numbered addresses may water on Saturdays and Tuesdays.

· Odd numbered addresses may water on Sundays and Wednesdays.

Below normal snowpacks, ongoing drought in 2024 and high customer demand are keeping reservoirs from filling as they normally would this time of year. All customers are asked to immediately reduce outdoor water use by 30 per cent to conserve resources. If drought and high use persist, the City may be required to implement further water regulations. Stage 3 would permit watering once weekly and prohibit filling pools, hot tubs, fountains, and ponds or washing vehicles, sidewalks and driveways. Stage 4 would prohibit all outdoor watering to ensure prioritized availability for firefighting and essential daily indoor domestic needs.

According to the Okanagan Basin Water Board’s Drought Bulletin, our valley is experiencing lingering effects from last summer’s wildfires, hot and dry conditions in 2022 and 2023, limited snowpack, an early freshet, and a warm, dry spring.

Also under Stage 2 water regulations:

· Properties with automated time clock sprinkler systems may only irrigate between midnight and 6:00 a.m. on the days permitted.

· Properties with manually controlled sprinkler systems, including those attached to outside taps, may only irrigate between midnight and 11:00 a.m. or between 6:00 p.m. and midnight on the days permitted.

· Sprinkling is never permitted between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

· General rules allow hand watering of all landscape plant materials and vegetable plantings, excluding lawns.

For more details on regulations and conservation tips, visit westkelownacity.ca/wateringregulations.