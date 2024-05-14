The Township of Spallumcheen has enacted Stage 2 Water Restrictions for the following local area services effective Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 12:00 pm:

• Hankey

• Highland Park

• Lansdowne

• Pleasant Valley

• Round Prairie

• Silver Star

• Stardel

As per section 6.3 of the Township of Spallumcheen Water Regulation and Conservation Bylaw 2086, 2022 the following is effective immediately:

During Stage 2 Restrictions, no person will:

1. Use a sprinkler or irrigation system to water a lawn, garden, trees, or shrubs, or

2. Wash driveways, sidewalks, parking lots or exterior building surfaces.

During Stage 2 Restrictions, a person may:

• Water a lawn, flower or vegetable garden, trees, shrubs or landscaped area, which combined do not exceed one acre in size if watering is done by hand-held container or a hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle but only during the prescribed Stage 1 watering hours and days;

• Water newly planted trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables, new sod or newly seeded lawn if watering is done by hand-held container or a hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle during installation and for the following 24 hours;

• Wash a vehicle with water using a hand held container or hose equipped with a shut off nozzle but only during the prescribed Stage 1 watering hours and days; and

• Fill or top up or add to a swimming pool, wading pool, hot tub, garden pond or decorative fountain but only during the prescribed Stage 1 watering hours and days.

Bylaw enforcement will be patrolling and compliance with these restrictions is mandatory. Any person found in contravention of the bylaw may be subject to bylaw enforcement fines as outlined in the Township of Spallumcheen Municipal Ticket Information Bylaw No. 2023 under schedule B.11, as amended from time to time.